FY2023 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reduced by Analyst

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%.
IDEXY stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.
About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
