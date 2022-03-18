FY2023 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reduced by Analyst

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

IDEXY stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.