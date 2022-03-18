G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.07 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.