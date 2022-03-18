G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.94). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

GTHX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

