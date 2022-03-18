Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.27.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMDA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.