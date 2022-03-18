Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

