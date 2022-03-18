Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.
About Ganfeng Lithium
