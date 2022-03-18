Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

About Ganfeng Lithium (Get Rating)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.