Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $10.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.02.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $2.24. 14,618,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,697. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

