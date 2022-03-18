GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.08. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 431,456 shares traded.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $228.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

