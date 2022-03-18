GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.08. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 431,456 shares traded.
GLOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.
The stock has a market cap of $228.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.52%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.