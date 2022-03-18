Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Gecina alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

GECFF opened at $116.45 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

About Gecina (Get Rating)

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gecina (GECFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.