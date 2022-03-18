Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 58.22 ($0.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.29. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

