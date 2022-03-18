General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Down 1.9%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $232.95 and last traded at $233.06. 10,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,579,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 93.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,062,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

