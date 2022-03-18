General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 50.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $103,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after buying an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 6,939,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

