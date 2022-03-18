General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $71.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $278,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.