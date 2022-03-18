Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GENE opened at $1.99 on Friday. Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

