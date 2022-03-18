Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GENI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.19 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

