Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Genuit Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a report on Monday, January 17th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 527 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 541.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

