Gerard F. Nadeau Sells 1,500 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $96.13.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,022,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.