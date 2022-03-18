Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.57

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.57 and traded as high as C$24.99. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.52, with a volume of 888,307 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

