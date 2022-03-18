Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.57

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.57 and traded as high as C$24.99. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.52, with a volume of 888,307 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.57.
About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.