Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 22,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 513,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,605,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

