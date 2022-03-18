Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 610,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,349,804 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $2.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
