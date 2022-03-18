Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 10010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

