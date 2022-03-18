Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 10010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (CVE:JET)
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.