Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $4,490,859. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

