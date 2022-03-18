Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.