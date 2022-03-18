Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,029.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $25,029.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00270530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001350 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,918,392 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

