Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.66. Approximately 31,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 22,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,435,000 after acquiring an additional 953,921 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

