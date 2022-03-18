Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

