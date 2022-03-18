Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 159,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

