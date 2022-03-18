Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Gravity stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.