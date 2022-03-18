Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Gravity stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

