GravityCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8,751.01 (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $8,751.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.25 or 0.06905379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.91 or 0.99956455 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1,395.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037065 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,835 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

