Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GSBC opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.