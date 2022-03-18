Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

