Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of GLJ stock opened at €31.00 ($34.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.62. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a 52 week high of €40.25 ($44.23).
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
