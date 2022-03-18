G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.79. 6,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,845. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.25 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

