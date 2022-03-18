G&S Capital LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 132,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,352. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

