G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

MTD traded up $13.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,402.59. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,439.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,495.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.11 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.