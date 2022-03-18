G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $211.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

