G&S Capital LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.