Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE:GES opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

