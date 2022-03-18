Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

GES opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 151,981 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

