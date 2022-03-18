Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.