Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
HALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.