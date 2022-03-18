Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.