Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.
HALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
