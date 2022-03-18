Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on both counts. The company has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of the revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates the majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties significantly. Several promising partnered-candidates are under development. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Some of its key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HALO stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

