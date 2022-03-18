Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 6,823 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. 3,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

