Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 198 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

