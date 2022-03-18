Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 374 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.83. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

