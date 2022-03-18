Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 147,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,898. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

