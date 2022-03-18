Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $13.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.89. 700,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,904. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.96 and its 200-day moving average is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

