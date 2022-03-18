Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 451,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,899,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.