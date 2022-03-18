Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 532 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

