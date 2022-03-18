Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.10) to GBX 1,205 ($15.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.68) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

